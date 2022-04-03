Bob Huggins is officially welcomed into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Some would say it’s been a long time coming for WVU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins to have his name in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Coach Huggins has over 900 career wins, 45 years of coaching, 25 NCAA Tournament appearances and two trips to the Final Four in his coaching resume - it is no wonder he finally was welcomed into the Hall of Fame.

The support for Huggins on social media was incredible, leading all the way back to the heart of WVU, where WVU head football coach Neal Brown made sure to also congratulate Huggins, and share his connection he’s had with him since he was younger, “It’s what he’s done for the game of college basketball, what he done for not only here at West Virginia, but Cincinnati. I grew up in central Kentucky and so not very far away from UC when he was establishing his program. they had a cool factor, we were a tam that ran up and down the floor, and that’s how he was playing and so life kind of comes full circle when I got here and obviously a opportunity to grow a relationship over the last three plus years.”

Huggins is only the third person affiliated with WVU to be welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement will take place September 9-10 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

