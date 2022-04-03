Gary Sinise Bridgeport Expo holds their second annual special fire training

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Firefighters from West Virginia and surrounding states participated in the Gary Sinise Foundation Bridgeport Fire Expo.

Instructors from Interstate Rescue taught some basic fire training techniques.

Training Manager with Interstate Rescue, Rob Blasetti said these were key factors that firefighters must know to be safe in the field.

They also conducted inside training with thermal imaging, which was used within smoke to find fire and victims.

“85% of the fire service are either volunteer or at a staffing level that is minimal. So, what this does is provide them the basics at a higher tempo and show them some different techniques,” Blasetti explained.

The Gary Sinise Foundation funded the registration cost for 60 participants. They also paid for lodging for those from out of the area.

Blasetti said after doing this expo for the second year in Bridgeport. He noticed the partnership between some of North Central West Virginia’s fire departments.

“The fire department from Bridgeport works with Clarksburg. They run mutual aid together when they get these fires. This is an opportunity for them to work together and form a bond and help each other do their jobs,” he added.

Blasetti said that Interstate rescue would be offering the same training in Iowa.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.