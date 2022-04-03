Great Balls of Fire dodgeball tournament helps support organizations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A dodgeball tournament to help benefit veterans was held Sunday at Mylan Park.

The Great Balls of Fire dodgeball tournament is an annual charity tournament to help raise money for organizations.

There were 36 teams registered for the tournament.

Ranging from average joe’s, to company sponsored teams, to veteran sponsored teams.

Each team competing for the championship at the end of the day.

“This is our inaugural great balls of fire dodgeball tournament. it is an adult dodgeball tournament to help benefit two

local veteran non profits operation welcome home and Bikers Bros and Bo,” said event organizer Tyler Lane.

The tournament and the organizations decided to team up together to bring excitement to the community.

“We started working with Bikers Bros and Bo to find a unique event that we could bring to the area. we are both well

established non profits in the area and we just wanted to partner up together to bring some fun to the community,” says

Lane

The great balls of fire dodgeball tournament supports many local veteran organizations including one we spoke to.

“Bikers Bros and Bo is an organization setup in memory of my son who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.” Founding Father

of Biker Bros & Bo Steve Harper says.

The funds Bikers Bros and Bo receive help others out in someway or another.

“Of course everybody in Bikers Bros and Bo are volunteers. We have no paid staff and everything we get in goes back out

in someway,” says Harper

Harper says if you would like to get involved or reach out you can visit their Facebook page at Biker Bros and Bo Inc.

As for the dodgeball tournament they plan on making it a yearly event.

