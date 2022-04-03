Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | April 3, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday! Today was an overall cloudy and chilly day, with some breezy conditions. Tonight, clouds and winds will diminish amid high pressure, and temperatures will fall to around freezing. Early in the morning, it is likely many areas will experience some patchy fog, but this should clear by 8am. However, clouds will thicken up by sunrise and will last throughout the day as a weak disturbance pushes in from the west. This disturbance is likely to keep precipitation to our north, but the possibility of a light stray shower or two is present for the entire day. Precipitation chances increase greatly overnight through Tuesday morning, when a warm front lifts into West Virginia, bringing a line of light rain showers. This front is associated with a low-pressure system moving in from the southwest, and as this continues to move northeast, a lot more rain will come Tuesday evening. This particular system has the possibility to produce a few isolated thunderstorms and heavy downpours, so we are currently under a Thunderstorm Risk by the National Weather Service for Tuesday evening. This system will also be lifting warmer air into the region, so by Wednesday, many of us will see temperatures in the 70s. Rain showers will clear by early Wednesday morning, leaving behind partly cloudy conditions for the remainder of the day. Overnight into Thursday, however, another large low-pressure system will push a cold front into the area, bringing more rain showers through Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be drier, as we will be in the “dry slot” of this large system, and temperatures will warm to the mid-60s. As the system continues to push east, more showers are likely throughout Friday, and temperatures will fall back to below-average, in the low 50s. Showers will linger into Saturday, and cooler temperatures in the 30s could produce a rain/snow mix in the morning. Finally by Sunday, a large high-pressure system takes hold, bringing much calmer weather.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and diminishing winds. Low: 28

Tomorrow: AM fog clearing by 8am; mostly cloudy. High: 52

Tuesday: Rain showers and possible PM thunderstorms. High: 62

Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 72

