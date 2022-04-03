BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lula Belle Puffinbarker, 80, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, under the compassionate care of Crestview Nursing Home & Rehabilitation in Jane Lew. Belle was born in Orlando on August 29, 1941, a daughter of the late Clarence and Icie Sprouse Riffle. She married Geral “Popeye” Brooks Puffinbarker on September 12,1959. Belle missed him dearly after his passing on February 4, 1993. In addition to her parents and husband, Belle was greeted in Heaven by three brothers: Darrell Everett Riffle, Harold Riffle, Joe Riffle; and one great-granddaughter, Maddie Puffinbarker. Forever cherishing their memories of Belle are her four children: Kimberly Jo Puffinbarker Rogers of Dublin, OH, Geral Gregory Puffinbarker of Orlando, Paula Donaldson and husband Rick of Weston, and Crystal Puffinbarker Farnsworth and husband, PJ, of Byhalia, OH; six grandchildren: Angela Rowlette, James Rogers and wife, Callie, Wesley Donaldson and wife, Rebecca, Gregory Puffinbarker, and Brooklyn and Brittany Farnsworth; five great-grandchildren: Aaliyah Rogers, Gracean Rogers, Ella Rogers, Brody Donaldson, and Trinity Puffinbarker; three sisters: Betty Riffle Posey and husband, Frank, of Dayton, OH, Eileen Riffle of Weston, and Connie Riffle Burlson and husband, Jimmy, of Tulsa, OK; and several nieces and nephews.Belle was Protestant by faith and a member of Oil Creek United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included completing puzzles, word searches, watching preachers John Hage and Joyce Myers on T.V., and fishing. She loved birds, especially hummingbirds. Belle graduated from Weston High School and spent some time employed at the WV Glass Factory. However, most of her career was spent at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital where her passionate heart allowed her to care for others as a nurse’s aide. Belle was famous among her family and friends for her delicious homemade biscuits. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and she cherished every moment with them.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jay Burkhart officiating. Interment will follow at the Orlando Cemetery.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Lula Belle Puffinbarker. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

