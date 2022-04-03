Morgantown softball falls to the Steubenville, 4-2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown softball took to Mylan Park to host Steubenville Saturday afternoon.

A strong top of the third for the Big Red put them up 4-0, nad while the Mohigans were able to get two runs on the board, it wasn’t enough to pull them ahead.

The red and blue will be back on the diamond this Tuesday at host University at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.