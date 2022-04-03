Advertisement

Morgantown softball falls to the Steubenville, 4-2

Mohigans are back on the diamond Tuesday to host University
Morgantown softball falls to Steubenville, 4-2
Morgantown softball falls to Steubenville, 4-2(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown softball took to Mylan Park to host Steubenville Saturday afternoon.

A strong top of the third for the Big Red put them up 4-0, nad while the Mohigans were able to get two runs on the board, it wasn’t enough to pull them ahead.

The red and blue will be back on the diamond this Tuesday at host University at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Woy
US Marshals searching for man on the run, last known to be in Morgantown
An officer was involved in a shooting on Friday.
WVSP investigating officer involved shooting
(l-r) Shane McVey, Natalie McCarty, Jonathan Sharp. Dylan Lanham is not pictured.
4 arrested in Randolph County while executing felony warrants
MGN
Man airlifted to Ruby Memorial after being struck by car in Clarksburg
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
WVU purchases former Mylan plant

Latest News

Bob Huggins welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame
Bob Huggins is officially welcomed into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Neal Brown names top performers from Saturday's practice
Neal Brown breaks down standouts from Saturday’s Spring practice
Fairmont Senior softball wins over Williamstown, 8-7
Fairmont Senior softball tops Williamstown, 8-7
University girls and boys track & field teams both place 2nd in 67th Bellaire Relays
University girl’s and boy’s T&F come in second at the 67th Bellaire Relays