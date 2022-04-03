Neal Brown breaks down standouts from Saturday’s Spring practice

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head football coach Neal Brown touched on the stand-out performers this morning following hte Mountaineers’ Spring practice.

Defensively, it was Taurus Simmons, Lee Kpouba, Charles Woods, Jordan Jefferson, and Marcis Floyd.

Offensively, the left side of the offensive line stood out to Brown, namely Zach Fraizer, Wyatt Milum, and James Gmiter. Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson have been impressing at running back and at wide receiver, it was Preston Fox, Sam James and Kaden Prather.

Coach Brown touched on the biggest topic in college athletics right now: transfers, “I’m very conscious of that these are young people and so most of them have different reasons behind d it and what I’ve tried to do is really shelter them because they have been some instances where it’s clearly the best for that individual and the program to separate. There have bee some where their role was not exactly what they wanted and hey I get it. You know I understand it and there’s been a few and this has been very few, that have left and I’m like I really wish they weren’t, I think they have a better opportunity here.”

