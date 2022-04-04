$115,000 unclaimed property check presented to Marion County BOE

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Treasurer Riley Moore presented an unclaimed property check valued at more than $115,000 to the Marion County Board of Education on Friday

The school system says it will use the funds to offset inflation and rising fuel costs.

Treasurer Moore presented Marion County Board of Education members and Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage with the check worth $115,841.60 during a meeting last Friday, April 1.

The funds were from several stale dated checks that had gone uncashed.

“We’re always happy to return funds to our local school systems so they can put it to use to help serve our students,” Treasurer Moore said.

Marion County Schools Treasurer Scott Reider said the county intends to use the funds to combat some of the inflation they’re experiencing with school expenses, particularly the rising fuel costs for their bus fleet used to transport students.

“The monthly fuel costs for our bus fleet have gone up approximately $40,000 since January,” Reider said. “In addition, there has been a rise in the cost for supplies and materials from our vendors due to their increased costs delivering products directly to our school buildings. The surprise infusion of funds comes at a great time with the increase in fuel costs and will hopefully bridge the gap caused by inflation for the remainder of the school year.”

Treasurer Moore said his Unclaimed Property Division has more than 3 million listings valued at more than $300 million.

“Just like the Marion County Board of Education, we have all been feeling the effects of President Biden’s inflation and rising fuel costs – so every little bit helps these days,” Treasurer Moore said. “I encourage everyone to visit our website and see if we can return any money to you.”

