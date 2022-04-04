93 sheep, one donkey returned after escaping from WVU animal farm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A WVU official said 93 sheep and a donkey, named Broccoli, returned to their pastures after escaping from the WVU Organic Research Farm in Morgantown last month.

The animals all escaped due to a broken lock on a pasture gate on March 15, according to Lindsay Willey, director of marketing and communications for the Davis College of Agriculture.

Willey said the gate was not intentionally tampered with. It was actually pushed open by the animals, allowing them to wander freely.

The animals were returned to their pastures within an hour, Willey said.

All of the animals are now safe and accounted for, and a new lock has been installed on the gate.

Willey said that animal escape from the farm is rare, but it has occurred in the past.

