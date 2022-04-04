Advertisement

93 sheep, one donkey returned after escaping from WVU animal farm

A WVU official said 93 sheep and a donkey, named Broccoli, returned to their pastures after escaping from the WVU Organic Research Farm in Morgantown last month.
Sheep graze the fields of the WVU Organic Research Farm.
Sheep graze the fields of the WVU Organic Research Farm.(WVU Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A WVU official said 93 sheep and a donkey, named Broccoli, returned to their pastures after escaping from the WVU Organic Research Farm in Morgantown last month.

The animals all escaped due to a broken lock on a pasture gate on March 15, according to Lindsay Willey, director of marketing and communications for the Davis College of Agriculture.

Willey said the gate was not intentionally tampered with. It was actually pushed open by the animals, allowing them to wander freely.

The animals were returned to their pastures within an hour, Willey said.

All of the animals are now safe and accounted for, and a new lock has been installed on the gate.

Willey said that animal escape from the farm is rare, but it has occurred in the past.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tygart Flyer makes first trip of the season.
New Tygart Flyer kicks of their train season
Brian Woy
US Marshals searching for man on the run, last known to be in Morgantown
Crash on Lawman Ave.
Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home
An officer was involved in a shooting on Friday.
WVSP investigating officer involved shooting
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Photo: West Virginia DNR
WVDNR shares trout stocking locations, including Gold Rush stockings
Gov. Justice signs BUILD WV Act into law
Khalel Ragin
WVSP investigating a jail stabbing
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...
West Virginia lawsuit against opioid makers set to start