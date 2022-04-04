DNA from baseball caps left at the scene of a Clarksburg break-in connects man to crime

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is accused of breaking-and-entering a Clarksburg storage building after officers said he left baseball caps and a water bottle at the scene.

Officers responded to a storage building on June 16, 2021 for a breaking-and-entering, according to a criminal complaint.

The owner of the storage building told officers about various power tools, six pair of new work boots, a luggage set, pillows, a television, violin, and other items that were stolen. The loss from the theft is approximately $3,000, according to the owner.

Detectives said they photographed the inside and outside point of entry and collected two baseball caps and empty water bottles that were left at the scene.

The report says those items were sent to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab for DNA processing.

Officers responded to a home on Clay Street, where they said the victim located “a large quantity of his stolen items” that were being possessed by Brian Farley, 39.

Court documents say the West Virginia State Forensic Laboratory issued a letter to investigators saying DNA obtained from the submitted baseball cap matched Farley.

Farley, who was already behind bars for a separate crime, has been charged with breaking-and-entering. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $6,000 bond.

