Advertisement

DNA from baseball caps left at the scene of a Clarksburg break-in connects man to crime

Brian Farley
Brian Farley(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is accused of breaking-and-entering a Clarksburg storage building after officers said he left baseball caps and a water bottle at the scene.

Officers responded to a storage building on June 16, 2021 for a breaking-and-entering, according to a criminal complaint.

The owner of the storage building told officers about various power tools, six pair of new work boots, a luggage set, pillows, a television, violin, and other items that were stolen. The loss from the theft is approximately $3,000, according to the owner.

Detectives said they photographed the inside and outside point of entry and collected two baseball caps and empty water bottles that were left at the scene.

The report says those items were sent to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab for DNA processing.

Officers responded to a home on Clay Street, where they said the victim located “a large quantity of his stolen items” that were being possessed by Brian Farley, 39.

Court documents say the West Virginia State Forensic Laboratory issued a letter to investigators saying DNA obtained from the submitted baseball cap matched Farley.

Farley, who was already behind bars for a separate crime, has been charged with breaking-and-entering. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tygart Flyer makes first trip of the season.
New Tygart Flyer kicks of their train season
Brian Woy
US Marshals searching for man on the run, last known to be in Morgantown
An officer was involved in a shooting on Friday.
WVSP investigating officer involved shooting
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
(l-r) Shane McVey, Natalie McCarty, Jonathan Sharp. Dylan Lanham is not pictured.
4 arrested in Randolph County while executing felony warrants

Latest News

Khalel Ragin
WVSP investigating a jail stabbing
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...
West Virginia lawsuit against opioid makers set to start
Ernie "Turtle Man" Brown to Make Return to Harrison County's Recreation Complex Saturday.
He’s Back: Ernie “Turtle Man” Brown to Make Return to Harrison County’s Recreation Complex Saturday
The victim says she slammed the thief's own car door on his legs five times, but he still...
Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home