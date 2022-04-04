Advertisement

Esther Mildred Bond

Esther Mildred Bond
Esther Mildred Bond(Esther Mildred Bond)
By Master Control
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Esther Mildred Bond, 84, of Jane Lew, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Esther was born in Glendale, CA, on June 10, 1937, a daughter of the late Clifford Peterson Hansen and Mildred Palmquist Hansen.  In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her one brother, Charles Hansen. Forever cherishing their memories of Esther are three sons:  Clifford Paul Bond and wife, Connie, of Morgantown, Thomas Kurt Bond of Jane Lew, and Norman Alan Bond and wife, Karen, of Stevens Point, WI;  one daughter, Charlita Isolde Atha and husband, James, of Jane Lew;  ten grandchildren:  Benjamin Bond and wife, Taylor, Daniel Bond, Matthew Bond, Lily Bond, Trevor Bond, Owen Bond, Tristan Atha and wife, Laura, Evaleen Atha, Mason Atha, and Clayton Atha;  and three great-grandchildren:  Alexandra Bond, Samuel Atha, and Lucy Atha. Esther was the daughter of a Seventh Day Baptist minister and attended several schools including one on the Big Island of Hawaii and some homeschooling before graduating from Salem High School.  Following graduation, she attended Salem College and studied library courses through West Virginia University.  Esther was an English teacher and librarian for many years before retiring from the Lewis County school system.  Esther and her husband Tom owned and operated Locust Hill Farm in Jane Lew for 60 years.  She loved to spend her free time flower gardening, sewing, and reading.  What Esther cherished most of all was her time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Esther’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Esther Mildred Bond. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tygart Flyer makes first trip of the season.
New Tygart Flyer kicks of their train season
Brian Woy
US Marshals searching for man on the run, last known to be in Morgantown
Crash on Lawman Ave.
Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home
An officer was involved in a shooting on Friday.
WVSP investigating officer involved shooting
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

James Gordon Lattea
James Gordon Lattea
James Arthur Honsaker
James Arthur Honsaker
Paul Raymond Knight
Paul Raymond Knight
Lula Belle Puffinbarker
Lula Belle Puffinbarker