Esther Mildred Bond, 84, of Jane Lew, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Esther was born in Glendale, CA, on June 10, 1937, a daughter of the late Clifford Peterson Hansen and Mildred Palmquist Hansen. In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her one brother, Charles Hansen. Forever cherishing their memories of Esther are three sons: Clifford Paul Bond and wife, Connie, of Morgantown, Thomas Kurt Bond of Jane Lew, and Norman Alan Bond and wife, Karen, of Stevens Point, WI; one daughter, Charlita Isolde Atha and husband, James, of Jane Lew; ten grandchildren: Benjamin Bond and wife, Taylor, Daniel Bond, Matthew Bond, Lily Bond, Trevor Bond, Owen Bond, Tristan Atha and wife, Laura, Evaleen Atha, Mason Atha, and Clayton Atha; and three great-grandchildren: Alexandra Bond, Samuel Atha, and Lucy Atha. Esther was the daughter of a Seventh Day Baptist minister and attended several schools including one on the Big Island of Hawaii and some homeschooling before graduating from Salem High School. Following graduation, she attended Salem College and studied library courses through West Virginia University. Esther was an English teacher and librarian for many years before retiring from the Lewis County school system. Esther and her husband Tom owned and operated Locust Hill Farm in Jane Lew for 60 years. She loved to spend her free time flower gardening, sewing, and reading. What Esther cherished most of all was her time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Esther’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Esther Mildred Bond. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

