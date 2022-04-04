Glenville State students set to perform Percussion Concert

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University student musicians will bring back the rhythmic sounds of drums, marimbas, and more with a Percussion Concert.

The concert will take place on Friday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

The concert will consist of two parts, the first will contain traditional percussion ensemble and chamber music and the second will include both classic and recent familiar pop and rock tunes.

“Though our concert production will be smaller than what our fans have grown accustomed too, they can still expect the same amount of energy and excitement. Given that our group is a little small for an ensemble, the students have really stepped up and taken leadership and responsibility for their parts. On top of that, they have an entirely new director with me – that all amounts to a lot of changes for them over the past few months, and I think they have adapted very well. I am extremely grateful for their work,” said Lecturer of Music and Percussion Instructor, Garrett Hacker.

The concert is open to the public and admission is by donation with no advance ticket needed.

“We are continuing to practice diligently so we can deliver the best concert we can! I hope everyone will plan to attend and support our student musicians,” Hacker added.

The performance will mark the first full Percussion Concert since 2019.

Members of the Percussion Ensemble, under the direction of recently retired Professor of Music John McKinney, most recently performed during the 2021 Music Fest concert.

The 2020 and 2021 concerts were canceled due to COVID-19.

