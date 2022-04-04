He’s Back: Ernie “Turtle Man” Brown to Make Return to Harrison County’s Recreation Complex Saturday

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ernie Brown, otherwise known to the public as the “Turtle Man,” will be making his fourth appearance at the Harrison County Recreation Complex this Saturday April 9. Known for his television talents as the star of the Call of the Wildman from 2011-14, Brown will be available to the public between the hours of noon unitl 4 p.m. Director Mike Book anticipates a big crowd for the YouTube star.

“He (Brown) definitely brings a big draw when he is makes it into town and I am expecting a huge turnout this Saturday,” said Book. “Ernie has been a friend of our colleagues at Prehistoric Planet for some time now and learned about our dinosaur exhibit from the Garton Family and wanted to see what it was all about. So, around five years ago, he spoke to some of the kids about turtles and his passion for wildlife. We always enjoy when he comes around and the school kids that day had a ball with his interaction with them. He is a genuinely good person and the door is always open to him.”

The Turtle Man’s initial visit drew a crowd of over 3,000 people. He signed autographs, took pictures and answered questions either about the show, the animals or anything related to his career. As Book explains, he has a knack to be someone you want to reach out and talk to him about anything related to the outdoors.

“The fans obviously has an interest simply because he is someone they watch on TV or the computer. And what you see on television is exactly what you get in real life. He is a grounded individual and truly has an interest in everyone he meets.”

Nowadays, you can find videos of the Turtle Man on his own channel on YouTube. With a following of 80,000 subscribers, they can go on and see some of the original footage from the beginning up to the hunt for Bigfoot. Most importantly, you can find him at the Recreation Complex this Saturday during the Walking with Dinosaurs exhibit at the Recreation Complex.

Entrance into the exhibit is free of charge as well as the meet and greet with Brown. There will be a store set up for memorabilia purchases as well as a Dino-store presented by Prehistoric Planet for those looking for any dinosaur items.

