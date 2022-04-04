Historic Waldo Hotel in need of a makeover

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Waldo Hotel in Clarksburg has sat empty for over 30 years now, it has many asking what will be done with the building.

5′s John Blashke has some answers.

The Waldo Hotel has been prominent fixture in downtown Clarksburg for over a 100 years, but the historic building is becoming increasingly dangerous.

The sidewalk around the building has been closed to foot traffic since February and while no one has been hurt -- bricks have fallen from the roof putting pedestrians in danger.

It’s something the Clarksburg Director of Economic Development John Whitmore doesn’t want to see happen.

“I’m concerned with the structure continuing to deteriorate to a point where its not public opinion that it would be someone like a judge that tells us that the structure has to be removed because something terrible has happened,” Whitmore said.

The building has been owned by Vandalia Heritage Foundation for over 20 years. They’ve restored other historical structures in the past, but as for the Waldo, Whitmore says there’s no solid plan.

“Everyone recognizes that we need a redeployment plan there needs to be something in that space but we have yet to come to a point with Vandalia or the general public as to what that are is going to functionally look at,” Whitmore said.

5 news reached out to Vandalia for comment... but so far has not heard back.

Whitmore says in the meantime Vandalia has been attempting to secure smaller grants to hold the building together in the short term.

Currently, stabilizing projects are an option, which would help prevent falling bricks.

Whitmore says getting a contractor to assist in developing the site has been difficult despite its great location.

“The Waldo is right next to Waldomanor and the library, I mean that whole corridor is amazing,” Whitmore said. “Could it be better? Everyone says yes... Will it be better? That’s what we have to make sure we do.”

The sidewalk around the hotel will remain blocked off for the foreseeable future.

Reporting in Clarksburg John Blashke 5 news.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.