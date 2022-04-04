James Arthur Honsaker, 31, of Fairview passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Warren, Ohio on January 01, 1991 the son of Donald Honsaker of Monongah and Marsha Smith Honsaker of Ohio and his step-mother Stacey Honsaker of Four States. He worked as pool installer with West Virginia Pools. He also was a talented tattoo artist and piercer for Derma Doodlezz. James was a talented artist who was passionate about his tattooing. He also enjoyed woodworking and his hobbies included video games and Anime. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Golden-Burrows Honsaker of Fairview; four brothers Jamie Teachout of Ohio, Cody Honsaker, Donald Honsaker and Hunter Honsaker all of Four States; two sisters Nicole Honsaker and her fiancé Zac Zemonick of Mannington and Cassie Kirby and her husband Dave of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews including Donte Miller, Rachel DeMetro, Anna DeMetro, Brayden DeMetro, Elizabeth Shores, Jack Zemonick, and Oliver Aguilar; grandmother Rose Stalnaker of Four States; and best friend Ryan Hall as well as several loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents O. Gene and Marcia Smith; paternal grandparents Cecil and Peggy Honsaker and grandfather Richard Stalnaker. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 06, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Danny Toothman officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com Memorial Contributions may be made to: https://gofund.me/ad821bf2

