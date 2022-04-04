James Gordon Lattea, 80, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor and Rehabilitation in Jane Lew. James was born in Weston on July 31, 1941, a son of the late James Ralph and Shirley Jesse Lough Lattea. On August 23, 1969, he married the love of his life, Lydia Katherine Linkswallow. They share 51 years together before her passing on November 22, 2020. In addition to his wife and parents, James was also preceded in death by one daughter, Connie Lattea; one granddaughter, Tasha Chipps; one great-granddaughter, Ashton Matheny; and two siblings: Thelma Springer and Dillard Henline. He is also survived by seven children: Nathan Lattea of Weston, Patricia Bean of Ellenboro, Steven Matheny of Jackson Mill, Peggy Posey and husband, David, of Stonewood, Lydia “Liza” Kelly and husband, Brian, of Miletus, James “Jimbob” Lattea of Jackson Mill, and George Lattea and wife, Andria, of Clarksburg; three stepchildren: Orphus Matheny and wife, Linda, of Glenn Falls, Alma Nicholson and husband, Jim, of Bristol, WV, and Brenda Riley and husband, Rick, of Glenn Falls; seven grandchildren: Corey Matheny, Brett Matheny, Justin Matheny, Colleen Matheny, Christopher Lattea, Brittany Brown, and Hunter Posey; several great-grandchildren; and one sister, Trudy McKinney, of Clarksburg. James was employed as a Dozer Operator for Sam Jack in the timbering business. He was a Coal Truck Driver and spent a number of years helping families prepare cemetery spaces to lay their loved ones to rest. James was a member of Mt. Clare Community Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and working on the farm. In lieu of flowers, James’ family has requested donations be made to Pat Boyle Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Landham and Pastor Sherman Goodman officiating. Interment will follow at the Sommerville Cemetery in Lost Creek. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James Gordon Lattea. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

