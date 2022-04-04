Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 4, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seasonably cool weekend, Monday will continue the trend of seasonably cool temperatures, as a cool air mass is still moving through our region. A low-pressure system out west will warm us up slightly, but it will also bring clouds, and a few light showers, this afternoon. As a result, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light southerly winds. Temperatures only reach the low-50s, below-average for early-April. Light rain showers will push in about 1 pm, but they end after 5 pm, so not much rain is expected. Overall, expect a gray afternoon. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, but we stay dry for most of the night. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overall, expect a cloudy, mild night. Around 5 AM tomorrow morning, another front lifts in and starts bringing light rain showers into our area. These rain showers last throughout much of the day. Most of the heavy showers, with even a thunderstorm possible, will push in after 2 PM, as a low-pressure system lifts into our area. This rain will last throughout the evening hours, up until about 2 AM Wednesday in some areas. By the time it leaves, we’re looking at about 0.5″ of rain in some areas, so you’ll want an umbrella, and maybe extra time on the roads. On the bright side, temperatures will be in the low-60s, so the afternoon will feel nice. Overall, expect a warm, rainy afternoon. We then get a break from any rain on Wednesday morning, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper-60s in the afternoon. This break lasts until after 8 PM, when a cold front brings rain showers, and even a few storms, into our area. So expect more rain on Wednesday night. Thereafter, temperatures will begin to cool down, and by Friday, we’re back in the mid-40s, as a cool air mass settles in our region. That same air mass will bring more light rain showers, with even some light rain/snow mix in the mountains, so overall, expect a dreary end to the workweek. It’s not until Sunday that high-pressure clears out skies and we see nicer conditions. In short, today will be cool and cloudy, tomorrow will bring steady rain chances, and much of the week will be warm but cloudy, with rain chances.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, and we might see a few light sprinkles that produce trace amounts of rain, but that’s it. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s, about 5-10 degrees below-average. Overall, expect a mild, gray afternoon. High: 52.

Tonight: We start out dry, with overcast skies in the area. After 4 AM, on-again, off-again rain showers push into the area. Not much rain is expected. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overall, expect a mild, cloudy night. Low: 44.

Tuesday: Skies will be cloudy throughout the day, and light rain showers push in during the morning hours. They leave after 10 AM. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, expect a warm afternoon. Overnight, rain showers, and even a few downpours and thunderstorms, will push in. High: 61.

Wednesday: Leftover rain showers will leave our area after 6 AM, leaving behind cloudy skies and highs in the low-70s. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overall, expect a cloudy, warm afternoon. During the late-evening and overnight hours, more rain will push in. High: 71.

