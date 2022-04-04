Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | April 4, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday! It was another mostly cloudy day today, mostly dry as well but some areas saw a little bit of light rain. Temperatures were again below average, with many of the lowlands only rising to the mid-40s, southern areas into the low 50s. However, tonight a warm front will be lifting from the south, keeping temperatures from falling any lower than the low 40s (or the upper 30s, for the mountains). This front will push some rain showers into the southern portion of our viewing area by early tomorrow morning, and throughout the day will continue to lift, reaching our northern counties by the afternoon. We’ll get a short break from the rain after that, but the low-pressure system associated with that warm front will not be far behind, bringing heavier showers and possible stray thunderstorms later Tuesday night. Showers continue throughout the night while lessening in intensity, filtering out of the area entirely by late Wednesday morning. Clouds will decrease throughout the day Wednesday, and temperatures will warm to the low 70s across the lowlands. Another large low-pressure system looms to the west, pushing a cold front with some more heavy rain and possible thunderstorms into NCWV by late Wednesday night. Similar to the night before, showers will lessen in intensity through the night and dry out by Thursday morning. However, we won’t be cleared out of the system; Thursday, we’ll likely be in a dry slot, so we’ll see peeks of sun and temperatures in the low 60s. But as the system pushes east, more showers return by Friday morning, and will linger into Saturday as well. Cooler air will flow into West Virginia, bringing us back to the 40s for the weekend. With those cooler temperatures, it’s likely Saturday morning’s precipitation will fall as snow in the mountains, and as a rain/snow mix in the lowlands. Calmer weather approaches for the start of next week as a large high-pressure system takes hold, raising Monday’s highs to the upper 60s.

Tonight: Cloudy and mild. Low: 44

Tomorrow: Showers, and possibly a PM thunderstorm. High: 61

Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sun, then PM showers and possible thunderstorms. High: 72

Thursday: AM showers, then clearing skies. High: 62

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.