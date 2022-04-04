Advertisement

Lane closure on US 50 in Harrison County to begin Monday

There will be a lane and shoulder closure on US 50 eastbound and westbound beginning Monday evening.
Road work ahead (Source: KFVS)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a lane and shoulder closure on US 50 eastbound and westbound beginning Monday evening.

The lane closure will be from the Old Bridgeport Hill exit to the West Pike Street exit.

The lane will be closed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for drilling operations for high mast lighting foundations.

The nighttime closure will begin on Monday, April 4 and go through Friday, April 8.

The slow lane and shoulder area will be closed in periodic locations.

Delays are to be expected, and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

