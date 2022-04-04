New program to help WVU students with anxiety and depression

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many WVU students may struggle with stress or anxiety.

WVU now has a program to help with stress, anxiety, or sadness.

It’s called Kognito and its’ an online interactive training to build awareness about mental health.

The simulator prepares you for real life situations, like talking to a fellow student.

Students we spoke with like the idea.

“I think it’s a good resource from what i heard about it. It’s a free training and extension out to the community,” said Ethan Quesenberry.

“I think talking to friends about it. A good support group is a good way and having therapy as an outlet,” said Michela Dorsett.

The program comes after someone threated a public suicide at the Mountainair in December prompting WVU to send out a campus alert and leading to many students calling for more programs to help address student mental health.

“I think a really sad truth is a lot of us are in this position. Myself, I have struggled especially with this pandemic and now we are coming out of it,” said Meridith Kilmartin.

According to the Carruth center at WVU, over 50% of WVU students report feeling lonely.

82% of students report feeling high or moderate levels of stress in the past 30 days.

The University says recognizing and identifying warning signs for when someone is in distress is critical, and the hope is this training will help.

