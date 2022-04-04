Paul Raymond Knight, age 100 of Grafton, WV passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his home. He was born November 5, 1921 in Grafton, a son of the late Presley C. Knight and Josie (Matthews) Knight. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Vera (Bean) Knight whom he married in 1950 and together they had four children, Larry Knight, Paula Knight Fown (Garry), Julia Knight Foley (Deceased) and Dana Knight; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sons-in-law, Terry “Brian” Foley and Bob Havens; and several nieces and nephews. Paul was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Knight Havens; one sister, Dolora Thompson; and three brothers, Wally, Bob, and Cecil. Paul graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1940, worked at Kalo Motor Company and then joined the Army in 1945 serving as a Corporal in World War II. He then entered the construction trades and has been a member of the Ironworker’s Union, Local 549 for 70 years. He was a long time member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Elks Club. Paul was a hard worker, loyal friend, and very dedicated to his family. The family would like to extend a heartfelt “thanks” to the many caring people from the Veteran’s Administration and WV Caring (Hospice) for their assistance during this time of need. Also a special ‘’thanks” to his caregivers, Misty, Paige, Amber, Brandi and his good friends, Nick Opas and Danny Baker. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Wednesday, April 6th from 2:00 -8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, until the funeral hour. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Cartwright officiating. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery in Pruntytown. Military graveside services will be conducted by the Taylor County Honor Guard and the Army National Guard of Kingwood. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made to the Fetterman United Methodist Church c/o Judy Gillespie 371 George Washington Hwy., Grafton, WV 26354. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Knight family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

