Sunday Sit Down: WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan joins Casey Kay on this week’s Sunday Sit Down.

Dolan touches on how much state tournaments mean to the communities that host them, “I ran there Super Six for several years before I came into the office and we felt like it was time to show the state what Wheeling was about.”

Aside from planning and facilitating State Tournaments, the other major role of the WVSSAC is making sure the state is following the rules that are in place, though they do not have a say in what the rules are, or deciding on new ones.

Dolan breaks down the process of a proposed rule, and the different levels of voting it goes through. Their is a new transfer rule being proposed this upcoming week that would allow a high school athlete to transfer at any point in their high school career, rather than only their freshman year, which is the rule currently.

“High school, it’s still pure, you’re there as a student athlete, we don’t want the pressure of recruitment on 14,15,16-year-old kids,” said Dolan, “So as a junior, you’ve blossomed and you’re doing well, you don’t want people , everybody in every community knocking on your door saying hey Casey, we need you to come swim or do this or that, it just puts a lot of pressure on the kids.”

