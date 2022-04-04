Traffic stop leads to two arrests on meth, heroin charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were arrested in Harrison County on Friday after officers said meth and heroin were found in their vehicle.

Officers performed a traffic stop on a car on Route 19 for defective equipment and for crossing the yellow center line, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle with K9 Filou, a certified drug detection canine, who showed a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle.

The report says the vehicle was searched, and approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine and 9 grams of heroin were found in addition to functional digital scales with leftover substance on it and $187 cash.

The driver, Joshua Stemple, 23, of Salem, allegedly told officers that he knew he was giving Ashley Hammer, 33, a ride to a Lumberport home to sell drugs.

Officers said the drugs were located in bags on the floorboard where Hammer was sitting.

Stemple and Hammer have each been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver meth, and two counts of conspiracy. Both are being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

