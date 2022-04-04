Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to two arrests on meth, heroin charges

Ashley Hammer and Joshua Stemple
Ashley Hammer and Joshua Stemple(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were arrested in Harrison County on Friday after officers said meth and heroin were found in their vehicle.

Officers performed a traffic stop on a car on Route 19 for defective equipment and for crossing the yellow center line, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle with K9 Filou, a certified drug detection canine, who showed a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle.

The report says the vehicle was searched, and approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine and 9 grams of heroin were found in addition to functional digital scales with leftover substance on it and $187 cash.

The driver, Joshua Stemple, 23, of Salem, allegedly told officers that he knew he was giving Ashley Hammer, 33, a ride to a Lumberport home to sell drugs.

Officers said the drugs were located in bags on the floorboard where Hammer was sitting.

Stemple and Hammer have each been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver meth, and two counts of conspiracy. Both are being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tygart Flyer makes first trip of the season.
New Tygart Flyer kicks of their train season
Brian Woy
US Marshals searching for man on the run, last known to be in Morgantown
Crash on Lawman Ave.
Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home
An officer was involved in a shooting on Friday.
WVSP investigating officer involved shooting
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Many WVU students may struggle with stress or anxiety.
New program to help WVU students with anxiety and depression
State Treasurer Riley Moore on Friday presented an unclaimed property check valued at more than...
$115,000 unclaimed property check presented to Marion County BOE
Glenville State students set to perform Percussion Concert
Glenville State students set to perform Percussion Concert
Gary Sinise Bridgeport Expo holds their second annual special fire training
Gary Sinise Bridgeport Expo holds their second annual special fire training