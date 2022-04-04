Advertisement

West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund now accepting applications

Applications are being accepted through May 31 for small and large grants.
(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund is now accepting applications.

Applications are being accepted through May 31 for small and large grants.

Up to $750,000 may be awarded in total, including $100,000 for small grants.

Use the Eligibility Assessment to determine if your project qualifies for funding, review the Technical Assistance Manual for grant program and application details, and complete the Grant Application. The current forms and applications are available online here.

The Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund Board of Trustees expects to make grant selections by July 6.

The West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund protects lands that host West Virginia’s wild and wonderful natural resources. This work is guided by an 11-member Board of Trustees, drawn from land trusts; the Division of Forestry; the Division of Natural Resources; outdoor recreation and sportsmen’s groups; and the professions of biology, ecology, forestry, and public health. 

The West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund’s land-protection projects can include important wildlife habitats, working forests and farmlands, as well as hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreational areas.

