Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home
A woman was hospitalized after crashing her truck into a Bridgeport home, authorities said.
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Lawman Avenue.
Bridgeport police and fire officials tell 5 News the female driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The crash appeared to cause minor damage to the home and another vehicle.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
