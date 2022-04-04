Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was hospitalized after crashing her truck into a Bridgeport home, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Lawman Avenue.

Bridgeport police and fire officials tell 5 News the female driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash appeared to cause minor damage to the home and another vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.