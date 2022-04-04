Advertisement

Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home

A woman was hospitalized after crashing her truck into a Bridgeport home, authorities said.
Crash on Lawman Ave.
Crash on Lawman Ave.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was hospitalized after crashing her truck into a Bridgeport home, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Lawman Avenue.

Bridgeport police and fire officials tell 5 News the female driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash appeared to cause minor damage to the home and another vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

