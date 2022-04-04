WVDNR shares trout stocking locations, including Gold Rush stockings
Dozens of waters have been stocked with trout, including many that have been stocked with golden rainbow trout.
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of March 28, including golden rainbow trout stockings as part of the West Virginia Gold Rush.
The following locations were stocked for the week of March 28:
- Anawalt Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Anderson Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Anthony Creek
- Barboursville Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Bear Rocks Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Berwind Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Big Clear Creek
- Blackwater River - Gold Rush Stocking
- Brandywine Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Brushy Fork Lake
- Buckhannon River (rail stocking)
- Buffalo Fork Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Bullskin Run
- Burnsville Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking
- Cacapon Park Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Cedar Creek Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Cherry River
- Conaway Run Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Cranberry River - Gold Rush Stocking
- Deegan Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Dillons Run
- Dog Run Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Dry Fork (McDowell)
- Dry Fork (Randolph)
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- East Lynn Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking
- Edwards Run Pond - Gold Rush Stocking
- Elk River (Randolph/Tucker) - Gold Rush Stocking
- Evitts Run
- Fort Ashby Reservoir - Gold Rush Stocking
- Gandy Creek
- Glady Fork
- Greenbrier River (Durbin section) - Gold Rush Stocking
- Hinkle Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Kimsey Run Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Knapps Creek
- Larenim Park Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Left Fork Buckhannon River (rail stocking)
- Little Clear Creek
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek South Branch
- Mountwood Park Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- New Creek
- North Bend Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking
- North Fork Cherry River
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North Fork South Branch - Gold Rush Stocking
- North River - Gold Rush Stocking
- Opequon Creek - Gold Rush Stocking
- Pendleton Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Pipestem Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Ridenour Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Rockhouse Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Seneca Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Shavers Fork (Bemis) - Gold Rush Stocking
- Shavers Fork (lower section) - Gold Rush Stocking
- Shavers Fork (upper section)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- South Fork Cherry River
- South Mill Creek Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Spruce Laurel Fork
- Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking
- Summersville Tailwaters
- Summit Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Sutton Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking
- Thomas Park Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Tilhance Creek
- Trout Run
- Tuscarora Creek
- Tygart Lake Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking
- Tygart River Headwaters - Gold Rush Stocking
- Waites Run
- Warden Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- Watoga Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- Wheeling Creek - Gold Rush Stocking
- Williams River - Gold Rush Stocking
The Gold Rush began on March 29 and will continue through April 9.
During this period, 50,000 golden rainbow trout will be stocked in waters throughout West Virginia.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.