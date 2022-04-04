WVDNR shares trout stocking locations, including Gold Rush stockings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of March 28, including golden rainbow trout stockings as part of the West Virginia Gold Rush.

The following locations were stocked for the week of March 28:

Anawalt Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Anderson Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Anthony Creek

Barboursville Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Bear Rocks Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Berwind Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River - Gold Rush Stocking

Brandywine Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Brushy Fork Lake

Buckhannon River (rail stocking)

Buffalo Fork Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Bullskin Run

Burnsville Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking

Cacapon Park Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Cedar Creek Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Cherry River

Conaway Run Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Cranberry River - Gold Rush Stocking

Deegan Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Dillons Run

Dog Run Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Dry Fork (McDowell)

Dry Fork (Randolph)

East Fork Greenbrier River

East Lynn Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking

Edwards Run Pond - Gold Rush Stocking

Elk River (Randolph/Tucker) - Gold Rush Stocking

Evitts Run

Fort Ashby Reservoir - Gold Rush Stocking

Gandy Creek

Glady Fork

Greenbrier River (Durbin section) - Gold Rush Stocking

Hinkle Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Kimsey Run Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Knapps Creek

Larenim Park Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Left Fork Buckhannon River (rail stocking)

Little Clear Creek

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek South Branch

Mountwood Park Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

New Creek

North Bend Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking

North Fork Cherry River

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork South Branch - Gold Rush Stocking

North River - Gold Rush Stocking

Opequon Creek - Gold Rush Stocking

Pendleton Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Pipestem Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Ridenour Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Rockhouse Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Rocky Marsh Run

Seneca Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Shavers Fork (Bemis) - Gold Rush Stocking

Shavers Fork (lower section) - Gold Rush Stocking

Shavers Fork (upper section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

South Fork Cherry River

South Mill Creek Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Spruce Knob Lake

Spruce Laurel Fork

Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Sutton Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking

Thomas Park Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Tilhance Creek

Trout Run

Tuscarora Creek

Tygart Lake Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking

Tygart River Headwaters - Gold Rush Stocking

Waites Run

Warden Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Watoga Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

West Fork Greenbrier River

Wheeling Creek - Gold Rush Stocking

Williams River - Gold Rush Stocking

The Gold Rush began on March 29 and will continue through April 9.

During this period, 50,000 golden rainbow trout will be stocked in waters throughout West Virginia.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

