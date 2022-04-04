WVSP investigating a jail stabbing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is investigating a stabbing incident that took place on Sunday at Western Regional Jail.

TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, according to a release from Captain Maddy.

During the altercation, troopers said the suspect, Khalel Ragin, 20, stabbed the victim Dandre Noble, 27, with a weapon in the neck.

Ragin was arrested and charged with crimes of malicious wounding and inmate in possession of hazardous materials.

Ragin is still housed at the Western Regional Jail pending bond.

No one else at the jail was injured in the altercation.

