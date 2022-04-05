$1.1 million to be paid out in Westover police misconduct cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two lawsuits against the City of Westover finally came to a close but not without a hefty price tag attached.

Both lawsuits alleged violent misconduct by Westover Police Officers, ranging from use of excessive force to false arrests.

The lawsuits were filed by William Cox and Andre Howton, both of whom allege they were subjected to the abuse of power.

Now, both cases have been settled.

Cox is receiving $750,000, and Howton is receiving $350,000.

However, even though the city is paying, they are not admitting liability by wither the city or the police officers in either case.

The Howton case named three officers with the Westover Police as defendants.

Aaron Dalton, who officials say is no longer employed by the WPD. Chief Richard Panico, who stepped down within a year of these lawsuits, and Zachary Fecsko, who is still employed with the police department, were named in the case as defendants.

