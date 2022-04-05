Advertisement

Bodycam shows rescue of baby, family from sinking car in Maryland

Take a Look: Two daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL CO. PD, DORA REYES, KPNX, GLENDALE PD, ARIZONA VECCC)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (CNN) - A daring rescue was caught on police bodycam video in Maryland, as a family of four including a baby were pulled out of a sinking car.

The newly released bodycam video shows officers rushing to rescue the family members.

Anne Arundel County police say the dad lost control of the car, crashed through a wooded area and ended up in a pond.

An officer was patrolling the area when he heard the crash.

He and another officer rushed to the area and found the car taking on water.

The two worked together to rescue the entire family, including a 9-month-old baby and a 3-year-old.

Everyone is reportedly doing OK.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hammer and Joshua Stemple
Traffic stop leads to two arrests on meth, heroin charges
Crash on Lawman Ave.
Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home
The community packs the Marion County Board of Education meeting.
Standing room only at Marion County Board of Education transfer hearings
Brian Farley
DNA from baseball caps left at the scene of a Clarksburg break-in connects man to crime
Khalel Ragin
WVSP investigating a jail stabbing

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
LIVE: Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law
Tamarion Moss will be at the children’s hospital for a few more weeks as he recovers from his...
Teen shot 7 times in a case of mistaken identity, police say
FILE - Asbestos Removal Technologies Inc. job superintendent Ryan Laitila, right, sprays...
EPA rule would finally ban asbestos, carcinogen still in use
Kim Gilbert Wright, daughter of Jeanne Gilbert, speaks after the Indiana State announced the...
Now-deceased man IDed in 1980s slayings of 3 motel clerks
Workers at Leo and Ken's Truck Stop receive about a $4,500 tip.
‘It caught me totally off guard’: Oklahoma restaurant staff gets $4,500 tip from couple