Advertisement

Buckhannon-Upshur softball slides to huge victory over East Fairmont, 19-3

Brooklyn Robinson led the way for the Buccaneers with four runs
Buckhannon-Upshur softball wins over East Fairmont, 19-3
Buckhannon-Upshur softball wins over East Fairmont, 19-3(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont softball hosted Buckhannon-Upshur Monday evening.

Buckhannon-Upshur came strong, totaling four runs in the first, seven in the second, five int he third and three in the fourth to give them the 19-3 edge over the Bees.

Brooklyn Robinson led the way for Buckhannon-Upshur with four runs, Alyssa Abel and Robin Ball each tallied three.

The game was ended after the fourth inning.

East Fairmont heads to Elkins on Tuesday, while the Buccaneers host RCB on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. for both games.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hammer and Joshua Stemple
Traffic stop leads to two arrests on meth, heroin charges
Crash on Lawman Ave.
Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home
Brian Farley
DNA from baseball caps left at the scene of a Clarksburg break-in connects man to crime
Tygart Flyer makes first trip of the season.
New Tygart Flyer kicks of their train season
Brian Woy
US Marshals searching for man on the run, last known to be in Morgantown

Latest News

North Marion tops RCB baseball, 6-3
North Marion baseball uses strong start to take the victory over RCB, 6-3
Erik Stevenson commits to WVU basketball
South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson announces his commitment to WVU basketball
Warming Up w/ Ritchie Track & Field
Warming up with Ritchie County Track & Field
Bob Huggins welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame
Bob Huggins is officially welcomed into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame