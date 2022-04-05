Buckhannon-Upshur softball slides to huge victory over East Fairmont, 19-3

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont softball hosted Buckhannon-Upshur Monday evening.

Buckhannon-Upshur came strong, totaling four runs in the first, seven in the second, five int he third and three in the fourth to give them the 19-3 edge over the Bees.

Brooklyn Robinson led the way for Buckhannon-Upshur with four runs, Alyssa Abel and Robin Ball each tallied three.

The game was ended after the fourth inning.

East Fairmont heads to Elkins on Tuesday, while the Buccaneers host RCB on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. for both games.

