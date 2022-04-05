Charles Emerson Kessler, 83, of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022 in the comfort of his home. Born March 30, 1939 in Marfrance, WV, he was the son of the late Earl and Tressa (Nutter) Kessler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Benny (and wife, Linda) Kessler, John Kessler, and Tom Kessler; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Kessler. Charles took great pride in his roots, always telling stories of growing up on Williams River and graduating from Cowen High School in 1958. He was a very giving soul and always pitched in to help with the community and church. Charles was a member of the Addison Town Council, the Webster Springs PSD Board, and was instrumental in bringing the Baker-Addison Pool to fruition. He was a jack of all trades. He worked as a lineman, a coal miner, and an electrician. In addition, he was a Mason and enjoyed wood work and construction. He was involved in the building of several homes, and The Grassy Creek Cabin. He enjoyed taking backroad drives, strolling in the woods, hunting, and wrestling matches with his granddaughter. A member of the First Baptist Church of Webster Springs, he was a Godly man and attended whenever his health would allow. Charles loved his family and was very proud of everything that they were involved in. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife over 60 years, Connie (Lough) Kessler; his daughter, Marie (Karl) Zimmer of Gray, GA; grandchildren: Amber (J.J.) Morris of Lexington, SC; Robyn (Tommy) Arnhart, and Blaine Zimmer, both of Knoxville, TN; great-grandchildren: Dalton Morris, Savannah Morris, Brayden Arnhart, Elijah Arnhart, Bryson Zimmer, and Carson Zimmer; siblings: Clifford (Margie) Kessler of Summersville, Agnes (Dave) Wilson of Weston, and Carolyn (Roger) McCoy of Webster Springs; sisters-in-law: Jennifer Kessler and Deloris Kessler; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate Charles’ life will be held 1pm, Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Shawn Frame officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Friends may join the family for visitation from 11am-1pm on the day of the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kessler family.

