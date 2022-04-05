Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | DHHR removes 130 people from COVID death count

WV Coronavirus
WV Coronavirus(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR announced on Tuesday that more than 100 people have been removed from the COVID-19 death count.

Of the deaths reported in 2021, 122 were determined not to be COVID-19 deaths and five duplicates were identified and removed from the death count on the COVID-19 DHHR dashboard.

Officials also said three additional deaths from 2020 were determined not to be COVID-19 deaths.

There is now a total death count of 6,716 from COVID-19.

The DHHR released the following statement Tuesday morning:

Meanwhile, there are currently 263 active cases of COVID-19 statewide. All of West Virginia’s 55 counties are “green” on the DHHR County Alert Map.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (19), Boone (0), Braxton (0), Brooke (2), Cabell (20), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (1), Gilmer (1), Grant (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (3), Hancock (2), Hardy (1), Harrison (11), Jackson (2), Jefferson (13), Kanawha (12), Lewis (3), Lincoln (3), Logan (4), Marion (10), Marshall (1), Mason (2), McDowell (3), Mercer (19), Mineral (2), Mingo (3), Monongalia (28), Monroe (1), Morgan (5), Nicholas (4), Ohio (4), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (4), Putnam (20), Raleigh (6), Randolph (2), Ritchie (4), Roane (3), Summers (0), Taylor (3), Tucker (1), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (5), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (8), Wyoming (4). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

