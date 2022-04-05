East Fairmont baseball slips past Buckhannon-Upshur, 6-5
Bees & Buccaneers are back on the diamond Tuesday
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont struck first with a run from Austin Vincent over Buckhannon-Upshur Monday evening.
The Bees were able to stay on top in the end, taking the victory 6-5.
Both teams are back on the diamond Tuesday evening, Buckhannon-Upshur at home against RCB and East Fairmont at Elkins. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
