Fairmont man accused of soliciting teen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A registered sex offender was arrested on Monday in Marion County after officers said he tried to solicit a teen.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police received a call on March 28 about a soliciting a minor complaint involving a convicted sex offender, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said a 17-year-old teen received messages from William Kittle, 47, of Fairmont, on a dating app.

The report says the teen was not interested in pursuing a further relationship with Kittle.

Kittle allegedly became angry at this, sending the teen messages claiming the teen “was going to go missing.”

Troopers said Kittle then printed sexually explicit images shared between the two and left them in the teen’s mailbox.

Because of this, officers said Kittle manufactured child pornography by printing material depicting the victim.

Troopers said Kittle did not list the dating app as a social media as part of his West Virginia Sex Offender Registration.

In a separate court document, Kittle also did not list TikTok as a social media as part of his registration.

Kittle has been charged with soliciting a minor via a computer, two counts of failure to register as a lifetime sexual offender, and distribution of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

