Advertisement

Fairmont man accused of soliciting teen

Troopers said he printed sexually explicit images shared between the two and left them in the teen’s mailbox.
William Kittle
William Kittle(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A registered sex offender was arrested on Monday in Marion County after officers said he tried to solicit a teen.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police received a call on March 28 about a soliciting a minor complaint involving a convicted sex offender, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said a 17-year-old teen received messages from William Kittle, 47, of Fairmont, on a dating app.

The report says the teen was not interested in pursuing a further relationship with Kittle.

Kittle allegedly became angry at this, sending the teen messages claiming the teen “was going to go missing.”

Troopers said Kittle then printed sexually explicit images shared between the two and left them in the teen’s mailbox.

Because of this, officers said Kittle manufactured child pornography by printing material depicting the victim.

Troopers said Kittle did not list the dating app as a social media as part of his West Virginia Sex Offender Registration.

In a separate court document, Kittle also did not list TikTok as a social media as part of his registration.

Kittle has been charged with soliciting a minor via a computer, two counts of failure to register as a lifetime sexual offender, and distribution of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hammer and Joshua Stemple
Traffic stop leads to two arrests on meth, heroin charges
Crash on Lawman Ave.
Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home
Brian Farley
DNA from baseball caps left at the scene of a Clarksburg break-in connects man to crime
The community packs the Marion County Board of Education meeting.
Standing room only at Marion County Board of Education transfer hearings
Khalel Ragin
WVSP investigating a jail stabbing

Latest News

WVBA award
WDTV takes home Best TV Creative award at WVBA ceremony
Matthew Hinkle and Tramella Copeland
Two people accused of trying to escape custody at Preston Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Fairmont man accused of soliciting teen
Fairmont man accused of soliciting teen
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 79.
Local Woman Remains Hospitalized at Ruby Memorial as Result of Recent Accident on Interstate 79