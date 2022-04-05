Focusing in on the offense: WVU continues preparations for spring game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the Gold-Blue Spring Game just 18 days away, the Mountaineers are gearing up to debut the 2022 squad.

The team appears to be doing well under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell has made changes to fit his style of offense, but not in a way detrimental to the returning players.

“A few small changes. They’re small but very big, if that makes sense. I like what he’s doing, everybody else around me likes what he’s doing. Everything’s going pretty good,” redshirt junior running back Tony Mathis Jr. said. “Small things like seeing the fun in everything. We’re having fun out there, especially I am.”

An offensive group that is definitely having some fun - the offensive line. There will be no true freshman on the line this year - should all go well - a testament to the skill and experience the five starters have acquired in their seasons with the Mountaineers.

“We had all last season together, so really it’s just communication,” junior offensive lineman Zach Frazier said. “We’ll see a front or whatever and we’ll just kinda know. We’ll be on the same page without even speaking sometimes. It’s just little things like that. Just the chemistry between us.”

