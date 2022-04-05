Advertisement

Focusing in on the offense: WVU continues preparations for spring game

Mountaineers finding the “fun” in gameplay, meshing well together
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the Gold-Blue Spring Game just 18 days away, the Mountaineers are gearing up to debut the 2022 squad.

The team appears to be doing well under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell has made changes to fit his style of offense, but not in a way detrimental to the returning players.

“A few small changes. They’re small but very big, if that makes sense. I like what he’s doing, everybody else around me likes what he’s doing. Everything’s going pretty good,” redshirt junior running back Tony Mathis Jr. said. “Small things like seeing the fun in everything. We’re having fun out there, especially I am.”

An offensive group that is definitely having some fun - the offensive line. There will be no true freshman on the line this year - should all go well - a testament to the skill and experience the five starters have acquired in their seasons with the Mountaineers.

“We had all last season together, so really it’s just communication,” junior offensive lineman Zach Frazier said. “We’ll see a front or whatever and we’ll just kinda know. We’ll be on the same page without even speaking sometimes. It’s just little things like that. Just the chemistry between us.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hammer and Joshua Stemple
Traffic stop leads to two arrests on meth, heroin charges
The community packs the Marion County Board of Education meeting.
Standing room only at Marion County Board of Education transfer hearings
Crash on Lawman Ave.
Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home
Brian Farley
DNA from baseball caps left at the scene of a Clarksburg break-in connects man to crime
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 79.
Local Woman Remains Hospitalized at Ruby Memorial as Result of Recent Accident on Interstate 79

Latest News

Dawn Plitzuweit
Dawn Plitzuweit introduced as WVU head women’s basketball coach
WVU's Trey Braithwaite named BIg 12 Newcomer of the Week
Right-handed pitcher Trey Braithwaite is named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
East Fairmont baseball wins over BU, 6-5
East Fairmont baseball slips past Buckhannon-Upshur, 6-5
Buckhannon-Upshur softball wins over East Fairmont, 19-3
Buckhannon-Upshur softball slides to huge victory over East Fairmont, 19-3