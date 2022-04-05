Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 5, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A warm front is lifting into our area this morning, bringing light, on-again, off-again rain showers into our area. These rain showers should last until noon, when the front lifts north. Thereafter, we get a small break from the rain, but skies will still be mostly cloudy. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-60s. Overall, expect a warm, gray afternoon. Around 4 PM, more rain starts lifting in, as a low-pressure system makes its way into our area. It’s not until about 7 PM, however, that the heaviest rain pushes in. This rain will be more heavy at times, with a few downpours. It’s not until about 4 AM tomorrow morning that the rain leaves. By the time it does, we’re looking at about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain across our region. So you’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads to account for the rain tonight. On the bright side, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a rainy night, with mild temperatures. Any leftover precipitation clears out by 8 AM tomorrow, so we will see some sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will rise into the low-70s. Overall, expect a warm, nice afternoon. Then after 7 PM, a cold front starts pushing into our area, bringing a line of rain showers, and even a couple of thunderstorms in there. The rain lasts until the early-morning hours on Thursday, when the front exits. We’d likely see about 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain from it, so you’ll want an umbrella and, perhaps, some extra time on the roads. Overall, expect a dreary Wednesday night.

By Thursday afternoon, drier air will flow in, resulting in clear skies and highs in the low-60s. So Thursday will be a nice day. Then on Friday, the back-end of Wednesday’s system will push in, causing temperatures to drop into the upper-40s and resulting in light rain showers. These light rain showers become rain/snow mix in the mountains on Saturday, as temperatures will drop into the low-40s. Not much rain is expected on either day, but it will be dreary. Nicer weather conditions arrive on Sunday, as a high-pressure system moves in. Overall, tonight will be rain, tomorrow will be warm, with rain chances, and the workweek will end with cool temperatures and clouds.

Today: Rain showers will move in this morning, then we get a brief break from the rain during the late-morning and early-afternoon. Then around 4 PM, more light rain showers push into our area, becoming heavier after 7 PM. Winds will be light and coming from the south-southeast. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s, so it will be warm outside. Overall, expect a warm, gray afternoon, with rain showers. High: 59.

Tonight: Most of the rain comes after 7 PM, with a few heavier showers, bringing moderate rainfall, likely. This soggy rain lasts until about midnight, with leftover rain showers leaving after 2 AM, so you’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads if out tonight. We’re looking at about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in some areas tonight. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mild upper-40s. Overall, expect a rainy, dreary night. Low: 49.

Wednesday: We dry out by 7 AM tomorrow morning, and by tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-70s, above-average for this time of year and much warmer than the past few days. Overall, expect a warm afternoon. Overnight, rain showers, and a couple of thunderstorms, push in, resulting in soggy conditions again, so you’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. High: 71.

Thursday: The rain leaves by 7 AM, and by the afternoon, expect a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be back in the 60s. High: 61.

