Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 5, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s another gray day across NCWV, with showers on and off since the morning. Heavier rain moves in tonight as a low-pressure system continues to barrel northeast. Showers will continue throughout the night, but will mostly clear by sunrise. Temperatures will only fall to the upper 40s across the area, and some patchy fog is possible through 9am. Beyond that, mostly cloudy conditions will persist through the afternoon as temperatures rise to the low 70s in the lowlands. A cold front off a low-pressure system will approach tomorrow night, bringing more heavy rain and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms anywhere between 8pm and midnight. Showers will then decrease in intensity throughout the night, becoming light and isolated throughout the morning. Skies will start to clear a little bit heading into Thursday afternoon, but we won’t be out of the woods with that system just yet. It’s at that point we enter a dry slot, so we won’t really be seeing showers through early Friday morning. Then, as that low continues to move east, light rain showers will ramp up again throughout the rest of Friday. This low will also be ushering in cooler air for the weekend, with Friday’s highs maxing out in the low 50s. Overnight, as temperatures fall to the mid-30s, it’s likely the lowlands will transition into a rain/snow mix, and the mountains into snow showers. Precipitation will continue throughout much of the day, turning back into all rain as temperatures rise to the mid-40s. Heading into Sunday, a large high-pressure system to our south will start to build and take hold of the area, ceasing showers and bringing a little sunshine. Temperatures will rise to the low 50s and upper 40s, but by Monday, temperatures will likely be back to the 70s, and we’ll remain dry.

Tonight: Rain showers. Low: 49

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; late PM rain and possible thunderstorms. High: 70

Thursday: AM showers, then partly cloudy. High: 61

Friday: Light rain showers. High: 53

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.