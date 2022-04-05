Mr. Kenneth Lee Ashcraft, 95 years of age of Corbin Branch Road passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 30, 1926 in Shinnston, WV the son of the late Wayne and Irene Carrico Ashcraft.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Andrick Ashcraft. They had celebrated seventy-one years of marriage. He is also survived by three children a son Kirk Ashcraft, two daughters Gail Marie Hogan and Lisa Lea Carr and her husband Rick all of Bridgeport, WV; his sister’s three children Ted and wife Marcia, Vickie, and Ron and wife Cindy and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by a grandson Sean William Hogan; a sister Kathryn Harris and his numerous furry friends.

Ken was a 1944 Shinnston High School graduate. On December 8, 1944, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served during World War II on the USS Comet. He later served in the reserves until 1954. He was awarded the Victory Medal and an Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal.

His working career started in the coal mines and he soon became an estimator for Stuart-McMunn Company. He had the desire of being an entrepreneur and founded with colleagues A&R Service Co. Inc. and Mid-State Mechanical Inc. and retired from work at the age of eighty. He was well respected in his field of work.

He and his wife were longtime members of Bridgeport United Methodist Church. He had many interests that ranged from shooting pool at the Shinnston Pool Halls in his younger days to being a part owner of a stock car that would race on Friday and Saturday nights at local tracks in Pennsboro, Elkins and at Brennan’s. He also owned a camp outside of Romney, WV for nearly fifty years which gave him the opportunity to hunt and fish with a group of lifelong friends known as “Poland Ridge Hunting Group”. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Wednesday from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM and on Thursday at Bridgeport United Methodist Church, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the church on Thursday at 11:00 AM with Reverend Dr. Ken A. Ramsey presiding. The interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery, Bridgeport, WV. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

The Ashcraft family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

