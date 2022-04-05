Local Woman Remains Hospitalized at Ruby Memorial as Result of Recent Accident on Interstate 79

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to an official from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the individual transported for medical treatment as the result of a wreck last week on Interstate 79 remained hospitalized as of late Monday morning.

Although the extent of the injuries is unknown, the patient remains at Ruby Memorial Hospital. The person in question is a female from Stonewood, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The wreck took place on Intestate 79′s northbound lane near the 126.5-mile marker. According to Bridgeport Fire Department Chief Phil Hart, the vehicle went off of the right side of the roadway. Multiple media reports stated the car flipped more than once.

“The vehicle came to rest on its top,” said Hart. “The local occupant, a female, was trapped inside and extricated by the Bridgeport Fire Department.”

The Bridgeport Fie Department’s ambulance initially transported her to United Hospital Center.

Hart said she was later taken to Ruby Memorial, but he also did not know the extent of the injuries as a result of the accident.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Mackenzie Mallow was the officer who responded to the scene on the law enforcement side. He is also handling the investigation.

The vehicle in question was a Nissan sedan.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.