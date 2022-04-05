Advertisement

Memorial Health System has zero COVID-19 in-patients

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health System reaches a significant milestone.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, there are zero COVID-19 in-patients at Memorial Health System.

Vice President of physician services and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dan Breece says that after so many waves and having to care for up to 80 patients covid positive patients at a time the hospital is finally at the zero mark.

Breece says that although there is no significant variant in sight and that the county is not considered a “high-transmissible area,” the hospital will stay alert for whatever will come.

“So, this is a time of celebration. But we do not let down our guard. We know for sure that another wave could come. But it’s just comforting to know that there’s not one that we see on the horizon at this point,” says Breece.

Breece says that he is proud of the 33 hundred health care workers and employees a part of memorial health system.

Also, Memorial Health System is lifting the masking policy for all public areas of the hospitals.

