Morgantown restaurant closes its doors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A restaurant on High Street in Morgantown announced that it closed its doors for the last time on Monday.

Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza announced on its Facebook page Tuesday morning that the restaurant had served its last slice of pizza Monday night.

The post thanks all of the restaurant’s guests and employees for supporting Lotsa for 7 years but cites economic difficulties from the last two years as the reason for the closure.

Lotsa was located at 419 High Street in downtown Morgantown.

