New Dollar General opens in Wallace

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new Dollar General store has opened its doors in Wallace.

The new store in Wallace is located at 5620 Wallace Pike.

Officials said the new Wallace location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Wallace store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

To commemorate the opening of Dollar General’s new Wallace location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

The addition of the Wallace store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Wallace community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people.

Anyone that is interested in applying for a job at the new Dollar General can do so by clicking here.

