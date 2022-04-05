Advertisement

New Dollar General opens in Wallace

The new store in Wallace is located at 5620 Wallace Pike.
The new store in Wallace is located at 5620 Wallace Pike.
The new store in Wallace is located at 5620 Wallace Pike.(Dollar General)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new Dollar General store has opened its doors in Wallace.

The new store in Wallace is located at 5620 Wallace Pike.

Officials said the new Wallace location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Wallace store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.  “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

To commemorate the opening of Dollar General’s new Wallace location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

The addition of the Wallace store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Wallace community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people.

Anyone that is interested in applying for a job at the new Dollar General can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hammer and Joshua Stemple
Traffic stop leads to two arrests on meth, heroin charges
The community packs the Marion County Board of Education meeting.
Standing room only at Marion County Board of Education transfer hearings
Crash on Lawman Ave.
Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home
Brian Farley
DNA from baseball caps left at the scene of a Clarksburg break-in connects man to crime
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 79.
Local Woman Remains Hospitalized at Ruby Memorial as Result of Recent Accident on Interstate 79

Latest News

Police are investigating after Bianca Devins, a recent high school graduate who cultivated an...
$1.1 million to be paid out in Westover police misconduct cases
Remembering the Upper Big Branch mine disaster 12 years later
stop sign
New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect
Ihlenfeld said Stout admitted to working with another to distribute heroin near a playground in...
Woman pleads guilty to distributing heroin near Clarksburg playground