New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect

The order will affect several areas of the city.
stop sign
stop sign(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown Public Works and Engineering Department has adopted a new traffic control order which will take effect on April 11.

The order, created at the request of residents and businesses, will affect several areas of the city.

The traffic control measures being implemented through the order include moving the loading zone on Clay Street from the southeast to the northwest side of the street.

New stop signs and stop bars will be placed at the following intersections:

  • Price St. and Prospect St.
  • McCullough St. and Willowdale Rd.
  • Lindel St. and Clearview St.

New accessible parking will be designated at or near:

  • 646 Madison Ave.
  • 449 Morgan St.
  • 701 Sherman Ave.
  • 333 Green St.

Under City Code section 305.01, the City Manager has designated the Director of Engineering and Public Works to adopt traffic control orders.

In February 2022, City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the City Manager to adopt new traffic control measures as needed.

City Council is notified prior to the implementation of the order and can modify or repeal orders by adopting an ordinance.

