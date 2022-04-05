North Marion baseball uses strong start to take the victory over RCB, 6-3

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB hosted North Marion on the diamond Monday evening.

The Huskies got off to a stellar start, collecting four runs in the top of the first.

North Marion continued their dominance in the fourth, securing two more, but RCB looked promising when a stint of bases loaded brought in three Eagles.

Neither team put up a run after the fourth inning, North Marion taking it 6-3.

Nick George, Luke Sperry, and Nathaniel Junkins brought in scores for Byrd, while Dylan Runner, Cruz Tobin, Cole Malnick, Alex O’Neil;, Collen Hess and Brock Martin each had one for the Huskies.

RCB is back in action at Buckhannon-Upshur tomorrow, while North Marion hosts Liberty. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. for both games.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.