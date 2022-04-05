Remembering the Upper Big Branch mine disaster 12 years later
It was the deadliest mine disaster in four decades.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A coal dust explosion killed 29 miners at the Upper Big Branch Mine in Raleigh County 12 years ago today.
The explosion happened just as shifts were getting underway on April 5, 2010.
Originally, 25 men were confirmed dead, with hopes that the other four had survived the blast. Sadly, that was not the case.
The miners lost were Carl Calvin “Pee Wee” Accord, Jason Atkins, Christopher Bell, Gregory Steven Brock, Kenneth A. Chapman, Robert E. Clark, Cory Thomas Davis, Charles Timothy Davis, Michael Lee “Cuz” Elswick, William Ildon “Bob” Griffith, Steven “Smiley” Harrah, Edward Dean Jones, Richard K. Lane, William Roosevelt Lynch, Joe Marcum, Ronald Lee Maynor, Nicolas Darrell McCroskey, James E. “Eddie” Mooney, Adam Keith Morgan, Rex L. Mullins, Joshua Scott Napper, Howard D. “Boone” Payne, Dillard Earl “Dewey” Persinger, Joel R. “Jody” Price, Gray Wayne Quarles, Deward Allan Scott, Grover Dale Skeens, Benny Ray Willingham, and Ricky Workman.
Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship was sentenced to a year in federal prison for misdemeanor conspiracy to violate federal safety standards.
The disaster led to calls for greater safety standards in mines.
In a memorial service for the miners in 2010, then-President Barrack Obama said, “Our task here on Earth is to save lives from being lost in another such tragedy. To do what we must do individually and collectively to ensure safe conditions underground--to treat miners like we treat each other, like a family.”
Gov. Justice said the following during a briefing on Tuesday:
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement on the mine disaster:
