Right-handed pitcher Trey Braithwaite is named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU right-handed pitcher Trey Braithwaite was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

The fifth-year senior struck out three batters in two innings during the Mountaineers’ series opener on Friday against then No. 10 TCU.

Braithwaite was back on the mound Sunday, retiring all 11 TCU hitters he faced to lead the Mountaineers to their first ever series win in Fort Worth.

This weekend was the first time since March 2017 that WVU has won a road series against a top-10 opponent.

The gold and blue are back home at the Mon on Wednesday against Marshall, first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy of @WVUBaseball (twitter).

