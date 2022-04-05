Advertisement

Second booster now available in West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Additional COVID booster shots are now available for some West Virginians.

A fourth dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine is now available in West Virginia.

Some have already taken advantage of the shot at the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.

They have been offering the shot since last Friday.

“It has been approved by FDA to give it to folks 50 years and older 4 months after their last shot,” says Environmental Supervisor Steve Hinerman.

Hinerman says about 10 people have taken the shot so far.

Harrison County is ‘green’ on the state’s COVID alert map, but is still listed as a medium risk county for COVID-19 according to the CDC.

Even with COVID cases declining Hinerman says you should still get a 2nd booster shot.

“Folks that are immunocompromise can be at risk for serious complications from COVID. Meaning ammonia or some other health issue that come up by becoming sick,” Hinerman said.

You can also get the 2nd booster shot if you’re 18 and older and are immunocompromised.

“If you fall into one of those groups it would be important to get a booster shot. A lot of folks that are maybe in that group have been safe so far and not gotten COVID, but it’s not something I would want to take a risk,” Hinerman said.

If you would like to get a 2nd booster shot you can make an appointment with the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.

You can also walk in.

Their hours are 8:30-3:30 Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hammer and Joshua Stemple
Traffic stop leads to two arrests on meth, heroin charges
The community packs the Marion County Board of Education meeting.
Standing room only at Marion County Board of Education transfer hearings
Crash on Lawman Ave.
Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home
Brian Farley
DNA from baseball caps left at the scene of a Clarksburg break-in connects man to crime
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 79.
Local Woman Remains Hospitalized at Ruby Memorial as Result of Recent Accident on Interstate 79

Latest News

Local roofing company raising money for athletic facility
Local roofing company raising money for athletic facility
Bridgeport Lions Club hosts Easter Egg Hunt for visually impaired
Bridgeport Lions Club hosts Easter Egg Hunt for visually impaired
New business opens in Morgantown
New business opens in Morgantown
Remembering the Upper Big Branch mine disaster 12 years later
Remembering the Upper Big Branch mine disaster 12 years later
Morgantown restaurant closes its doors
Morgantown restaurant closes its doors