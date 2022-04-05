Second booster now available in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Additional COVID booster shots are now available for some West Virginians.

A fourth dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine is now available in West Virginia.

Some have already taken advantage of the shot at the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.

They have been offering the shot since last Friday.

“It has been approved by FDA to give it to folks 50 years and older 4 months after their last shot,” says Environmental Supervisor Steve Hinerman.

Hinerman says about 10 people have taken the shot so far.

Harrison County is ‘green’ on the state’s COVID alert map, but is still listed as a medium risk county for COVID-19 according to the CDC.

Even with COVID cases declining Hinerman says you should still get a 2nd booster shot.

“Folks that are immunocompromise can be at risk for serious complications from COVID. Meaning ammonia or some other health issue that come up by becoming sick,” Hinerman said.

You can also get the 2nd booster shot if you’re 18 and older and are immunocompromised.

“If you fall into one of those groups it would be important to get a booster shot. A lot of folks that are maybe in that group have been safe so far and not gotten COVID, but it’s not something I would want to take a risk,” Hinerman said.

If you would like to get a 2nd booster shot you can make an appointment with the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.

You can also walk in.

Their hours are 8:30-3:30 Monday through Friday.

