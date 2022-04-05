South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson announces his commitment to WVU basketball

MORGANTOWN W.Va (WDTV) - South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson announced Sunday via twitter that he has committed to WVU basketball for the upcoming season.

Stevenson has made several stops in his collegiate career: Wichita State, Washington State and University of South Carolina.

This past season with the Gamecocks was the best of Stevenson’s career, starting in all 31 games with USC.

He averaged 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists last year and led the team in steals and assists.

Stevenson comes to the Mountaineers with one year of eligibility remaining.

Photo Courtesy of @ej_stevenson5, Tipton Edits.

