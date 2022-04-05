Standing room only at Marion County Board of Education transfer hearings

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County Schools held hearings for seven staff members who were recommended to be moved from their current position.

From assistant principals to teachers, those potentially put up for transfer had the opportunity to speak to the board regarding their thoughts on being placed in a different position.

Assistant Principal at Watson Elementary Kristie McDonald was one of the seven. She would have potentially been moved back into the classroom after being an administrator for three years.

“As an administrator, I have the opportunity to impact every child in that building. I love every moment of it, and sometimes it is tough. You all know that” McDonald said.

No one would be losing a job. However, they could get moved without a choice.

The representatives from the administration said one of the reasons the seven transfers were proposed was the reduction in enrollment.

However, some people argued that these potential reductions would make class sizes larger. Many people who spoke in the hearings were opposed to this.

A first-grade teacher at Jayenne Elementary, Kristy Moore, spoke up for her colleague that was up for one of these transfers.

“Guess what? We are all the smartest in this space. It’s devastating to think that we would lose a first-grade position. This space will no longer exist for the students. We cannot pull off this type of dedicated teaching with our positions,” Moore explained.

A parent of a Jayenne Elementary student, John Jones, shared his concern was making a change to a system that was already working.

“Because of the correct class size, students were more engaged with less wasted time,” Jones said.

The board went into executive session for over an hour. When the board returned from the session, they voted for six out of the seven people to remain in their current positions.

