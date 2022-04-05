Terry Kenneth Riffle, 72, of Diana passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at his home. He was born January 11, 1950 in Diana to the late Leonard and Wilma Hall Riffle and was a coal miner by trade. Terry was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed WVU Sports, could quote comedy and movies, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jim Riffle. Terry is survived by his children, Michelle (David) O’Dell of Nettie, Michael Riffle of Huntington, Kendal Riffle (Adam Foster) of Charleston, and Sierra Riffle (Justin Hines) of Diana; grandchildren, Cassidy O’Dell, Briar O’Dell, Jystin Hines, and Kinsley Foster; sisters Agnes Carpenter of Diana and Jeannie (Ike) Hosey of Webster Springs; family friend Donna Garvin (Harold); and several other extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 6-9 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Terry’s life will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Cool officiating. Interment will follow in Big Run Cemetery, Diana. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Terry’s family.

